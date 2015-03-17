FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy sets spread on new 15-year benchmark
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Italy sets spread on new 15-year benchmark

Anna Brunetti

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has set the final spread on its March 2032 benchmark at 10bp over the 3.5% March 2030 BTP, according to a lead.

Guidance was 11bp area and initial price thoughts 12bp area.

Order books are over EUR15bn, which includes EUR2.75bn of interest from the joint lead managers.

The Baa2/BBB-/BBB/AL rated sovereign mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, MPS Capital Services and Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday for the euro-denominated syndicated benchmark.

The transaction is expected to price later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.