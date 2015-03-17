FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITALY-BONDS/-Italy launches EUR8bn bond deal
March 17, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

ITALY-BONDS/-Italy launches EUR8bn bond deal

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has launched its March 2032 EUR8bn bond at 10bp over the 3.5% March 2030 BTP, according to a lead.

Guidance was 11bp area and initial price thoughts 12bp area.

Order books are over EUR16.5bn, which includes EUR2.75bn of interest from the joint lead managers.

The Baa2/BBB-/BBB/AL rated sovereign mandated Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs, MPS Capital Services and Royal Bank of Scotland on Monday for the deal.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Anil Mayre)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
