March 17 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* CRCAM d‘Ille-et-Vilaine SC to pay ordinary dividend of 2.97 euros ($3) per depository receipt

* Dividend ex date is May 20, 2015 and payment date is May 22, 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)