New Issue- AFD prices 1.0 bln euro 2031 bond

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT EPIC

(AFD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 25,2031

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.896

Reoffer yield 0.949 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.791 pct May 2030 OAT

Payment Date March 24,2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNPP (B&D) & CACIB

Ratings AA (Negative)(S&P) & AA (Stable)(Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1207450005

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)