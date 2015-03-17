New Issue- Virgin Media prices a dual tranche deal

Mar 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Virgin Media Secured Finance PLC
(Virgin Media)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 525 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2027
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
RegS ISIN XS1207459725
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 15, 2026
Coupon 5.250 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 316 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
RegS ISIN USG9372GAM09
Common terms
Payment Date March 30,2015
Lead Manager(s) DB, BAML & Barclays
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euro MTF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 200-1
Governing Law New York
