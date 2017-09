March 18(Reuters) - Conafi Prestito SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 consolidated net loss of 11.9 million euros ($12.60 million) versus a loss of 9.4 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013

* At Dec. 31, 2014 consolidated brokerage margin of -3.8 million euros versus +1.3 million euros at Dec. 31, 2013

