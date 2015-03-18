BRIEF-Aedes completes sale of 50 pct of Neptunia SpA

March 18(Reuters) - Aedes SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it has sold to Tourist Ferry Boat SpA (TFB), Franza Group, 50 pct of Neptunia SpA and the related shareholders’ loan for 17.7 million euros ($18.75 million)

* It has acquired from Neptunia a property in Catania, Italy, for a total of 18.8 million euros, taking on a mortgage loan of around 6.7 million euros approximately (with leverage of 35.6 pct), and then for a net consideration of 12.1 million euros

* The property has shopping destination and is fully leased to a leading operator in the retail sector

* As part of the same operation, the Real Estate Fund Leopardi, managed by Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR SpA, acquired from Neptunia certain assets located mainly in Sicily

