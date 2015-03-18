FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aedes completes sale of 50 pct of Neptunia SpA
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aedes completes sale of 50 pct of Neptunia SpA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18(Reuters) - Aedes SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it has sold to Tourist Ferry Boat SpA (TFB), Franza Group, 50 pct of Neptunia SpA and the related shareholders’ loan for 17.7 million euros ($18.75 million)

* It has acquired from Neptunia a property in Catania, Italy, for a total of 18.8 million euros, taking on a mortgage loan of around 6.7 million euros approximately (with leverage of 35.6 pct), and then for a net consideration of 12.1 million euros

* The property has shopping destination and is fully leased to a leading operator in the retail sector

* As part of the same operation, the Real Estate Fund Leopardi, managed by Aedes BPM Real Estate SGR SpA, acquired from Neptunia certain assets located mainly in Sicily

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9439 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.