New Issue- Slevenia prices 1.0 bln euro 2035 bond
March 18, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- Slevenia prices 1.0 bln euro 2035 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower The Republic of Slovenia

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 25, 2035

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 99.0950

Reoffer price 99.0950

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date March 25, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, GSI, SG CIB & UNICREDIT

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Ljubljana Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Slovenian

ISIN SI0002103487

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

