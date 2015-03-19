BRIEF-Apetit lowers outlook on operating profit ex-items for 2015

March 19(Reuters) - Apetit Plc :
* Said on Wednesday Group’s full-year operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to fall short of the previous year’s level
* It is anticipated that the operating profit excluding non-recurring items for the first quarter of the year will be lower than in the same quarter a year earlier
* Due to the substantial effect of international grain market price fluctuations on the entire Group’s net sales, Apetit will not issue any estimates of the expected full-year net sales
