BRIEF-Apetit lowers outlook on operating profit ex-items for 2015
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Apetit lowers outlook on operating profit ex-items for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19(Reuters) - Apetit Plc :

* Said on Wednesday Group’s full-year operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to fall short of the previous year’s level

* It is anticipated that the operating profit excluding non-recurring items for the first quarter of the year will be lower than in the same quarter a year earlier

* Due to the substantial effect of international grain market price fluctuations on the entire Group’s net sales, Apetit will not issue any estimates of the expected full-year net sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
