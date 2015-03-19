FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cattolica di Assicurazione reports FY net profit EUR 107 mln, up 66.9 pct yoy
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cattolica di Assicurazione reports FY net profit EUR 107 mln, up 66.9 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Societa Cattolica di Assicurazione Sc :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2014 net profit of 107 million euros ($115.4 million), up 66.9 percent year on year

* FY 2014 total premiums income of 5.68 billion euros, up 29.5 percent year on year

* FY 2014 revenue from non-life sector at 1.85 billion euros, up 8 percent year on year

* FY 2014 revenue from life sector at 3.77 billion euros, up 41.9 percent year on year

* At Dec. 31, 2014 combined ratio was 91.5 percent versus 93.5 percent at Dec. 31, 2013

* At Dec. 21, 2014 solvency margin of the group equals to 1.96 times the regulatory minimum, an improvement compared to 1.46 at the end of Sept. 2014.

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend payment of 0.35 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9274 euros Gdynia Newsroom

