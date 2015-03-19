FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PKM Duda FY 2014 net profit slightly down to 22.6 million zlotys
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 19, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PKM Duda FY 2014 net profit slightly down to 22.6 million zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Polski Koncern Miesny Duda SA :

* Said on Wednesday that FY 2014 revenue was 1.69 billion zlotys ($436.52 million) versus 1.9 billion zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 net profit 22.6 million zlotys versus 22.9 million zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 operating profit 31.7 million zlotys versus 38.5 million zlotys a year earlier

* Plans to use FY 2014 net profit to cover losses from the previous years and for reserve capital Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8715 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.