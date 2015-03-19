FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vision IT Group FY net income group share falls to 0.4 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 19, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vision IT Group FY net income group share falls to 0.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Vision IT Group SA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 92.3 million euros ($99.5 million), up 1.9 percent from 90.6 million euros in 2013

* FY net income group share 0.4 million euros vs 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Groupe One Point SAS has overstepped a shareholding treshold of 20 pct on March 12 and intends to acquire at short notice an additional participation to reach at least the shareholding threshold of 30 pct

* This will in theory lead in the near future to the filling of a mandatory takeover bid on Vision IT Group’s shares which should be filed on the basis of a price of 2.60 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1x32EbO

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9275 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.