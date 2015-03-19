FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pierrel FY revenue down to EUR 31.9 mln, approves capital increase
March 19, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pierrel FY revenue down to EUR 31.9 mln, approves capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 31.9 million euros ($34.3 million) versus 35.1 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014 negative EBITDA of 5.5 million euros, in line with the company’s forecast

* Plans a capital increase by maximum of 3.4 million euros via issue of up to 4,916,279 new shares with issue price of 0.70 euro per share

* The existing shareholders have an option to subscribe to new shares in a ratio of one new share for every ten old shares held

* The option rights have to be exercised between March 23 and April 10

