BRIEF-Lufthansa Cargo says will make decision on first of five 777F options by Sept
March 19, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lufthansa Cargo says will make decision on first of five 777F options by Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Lufthansa Cargo :

* Finance exec says first months of 2015 positive, weak euro helps to support business

* Finance exec says sale process of time matters is underway at wish of other shareholder

* CEO Says Will Make Decision On First Of Five 777f Options by september

* CEO says business in jan was a bit restrained, feb was better, in line with forecasts for year

* Lufthansa cargo CEO says hopes to get investment for new freight centre approved this year but strikes not helping investment decisions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
