LVMH's Bulgari confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Bulgari is confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015 on a like-for-like basis, the head of luxury group LVMH’s watch and jewellery making business Bulgari said on Thursday.

“We had a very good beginning of the year so all else remaining equal we think that we will do better this year than in 2014 with a double digit growth rate,” Chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin told Reuters at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair.

Bulgari is the world number-three watch and jewellery brand behind Richemont’s Cartier and Tiffany.

LVMH does not publish actual growth rates for individual brands. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Blaise Robinson)