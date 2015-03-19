FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LVMH's Bulgari confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

LVMH's Bulgari confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Bulgari is confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015 on a like-for-like basis, the head of luxury group LVMH’s watch and jewellery making business Bulgari said on Thursday.

“We had a very good beginning of the year so all else remaining equal we think that we will do better this year than in 2014 with a double digit growth rate,” Chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin told Reuters at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair.

Bulgari is the world number-three watch and jewellery brand behind Richemont’s Cartier and Tiffany.

LVMH does not publish actual growth rates for individual brands. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.