March 19 (Reuters) - SENSORION S.A.:

* Announced on March 13 the registration of its “document de base” with the French regulator Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) within the framework of its planned IPO on the Alternext Paris

* Sensorion is a biotech company specialising in the treatment of inner ear diseases

* Registration is the first step towards planned IPO, which should take place in 2015 subject to market conditions and AMF's approval Source text: bit.ly/1F9ha4y (Gdynia Newsroom)