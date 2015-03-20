BRIEF-Class Editori FY 2014 net loss narrows to 12.2 mln euros

March 20 (Reuters) - Class Editori SpA :

* Reported on Thursday full year 2014 revenue of 90.03 million euros ($96.05 million), up 7.1 percent

* Full year EBITDA is negative at 0.42 million euros compared to negatove EBITDA of 13.52 million euros a year ago

* Full year group net loss is 14.41 million euros compared to loss of 22.78 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss is 12.2 million euros compared to loss of 28.1 million euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: