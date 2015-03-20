FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TTL 1 and TOTAL FIZ lower its stake in Orphee
March 20, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TTL 1 and TOTAL FIZ lower its stake in Orphee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20(Reuters) - Orphee SA :

* Reported on Thursday that TTL 1 Sp. z o.o has lowered its stake in the company to 13.92 pct (5,372,808 shares)from 15 pct previously held

* Said that it received from IPOPEMA Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych information that Towarzystwo TOTAL Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety (TOTAL FIZ) has lowered its stake in the company to 17.24 pct (6,654,728shares)from 20.4 pct previously held

* Said TTL 1 Sp. z o.o is a subsidiary of TOTAL FIZ

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
