BRIEF-Hawe to sell up to 30 pct in Mediatel in two deals

March 20 (Reuters) - Hawe SA :
* Announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal to sell up to 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA to Rainbow Central and Eastern Europe Investments Ltd
* Said that 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA is represented by 98,136,484 shares
* Price per share of 0.4 zlotys
* Additionally announced that it had signed a deal to sell up to 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA to Carlson Ventures International Limited
* Says that 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA is represented by 98,136,484 shares
* Price per share of 0.4 zlotys
Gdynia Newsroom