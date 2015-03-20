FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hawe to sell up to 30 pct in Mediatel in two deals
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 20, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hawe to sell up to 30 pct in Mediatel in two deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Hawe SA :

* Announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal to sell up to 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA to Rainbow Central and Eastern Europe Investments Ltd

* Said that 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA is represented by 98,136,484 shares

* Price per share of 0.4 zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

* Additionally announced that it had signed a deal to sell up to 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA to Carlson Ventures International Limited

* Says that 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA is represented by 98,136,484 shares

* Price per share of 0.4 zlotys

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.