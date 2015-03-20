BRIEF-Hawe to sell up to 30 pct in Mediatel in two deals

March 20 (Reuters) - Hawe SA :

* Announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal to sell up to 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA to Rainbow Central and Eastern Europe Investments Ltd

* Said that 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA is represented by 98,136,484 shares

* Price per share of 0.4 zlotys

* Additionally announced that it had signed a deal to sell up to 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA to Carlson Ventures International Limited

* Says that 15 percent stake in Mediatel SA is represented by 98,136,484 shares

* Price per share of 0.4 zlotys

