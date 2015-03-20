FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Akelius Residential issues unsecured bonds for SEK 1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential publ AB :

* Said on Thursday, issues unsecured bonds for 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($161.23 million) within a bond framework of 1.5 billion crowns

* Bonds carry a floating rate coupon of 3-month STIBOR plus 2.4 percentage points

* Bonds mature in March 2019

* Proceeds of 695 million crowns will be used to repay company’s bond (ISIN SE0004649739) which will be redeemed in March 27, 2015

* Said remaining funds would improve liquidity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.6831 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

