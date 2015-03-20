BRIEF-Akelius Residential issues unsecured bonds for SEK 1.4 billion

March 20 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential publ AB :
* Said on Thursday, issues unsecured bonds for 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($161.23 million) within a bond framework of 1.5 billion crowns
* Bonds carry a floating rate coupon of 3-month STIBOR plus 2.4 percentage points
* Bonds mature in March 2019
* Proceeds of 695 million crowns will be used to repay company’s bond (ISIN SE0004649739) which will be redeemed in March 27, 2015
* Said remaining funds would improve liquidity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 8.6831 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom