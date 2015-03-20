New Issue-Kering prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Kering SA
(Kering)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 28,2022
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.3400
Reoffer price 99.3400
Reoffer yield 0.973 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI , CACIB (B&D) &
Ratings BBB (stable)(S&P)
Listing Luxembourg Listing
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French Law
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
