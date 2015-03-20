FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kering prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Kering prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Kering SA

(Kering)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 28,2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.3400

Reoffer price 99.3400

Reoffer yield 0.973 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI , CACIB (B&D) &

SG CIB

Ratings BBB (stable)(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg Listing

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012648244

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

