March 23, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Geely's Volvo Car Group to create three new business regions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Geely’s Volvo Car Group

* Says to create three new business regions - the Americas, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia

* Says planning significant volume increase in the medium term

* Says continues to position the company for the next stage of its global transformation

* Says has also created a new senior vice president position for the company's Chief Information Officer, underlining the key role technology will play for car makers in future as they develop their connectivity products and services Web link: here

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
