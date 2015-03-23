FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exprivia plans to introduce increased voting rights
#IT Services & Consulting
March 23, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exprivia plans to introduce increased voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23(Reuters) - Exprivia SpA :

* Said on Friday that its board of directors resolved to call jointly the ordinary shareholders’ meeting, and the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to approve proposals for amendment to company’s By-Laws

* The amendment will introduce the double vote per share held by the same shareholder for an ongoing period of no less than 24 months

* The shareholders’ meeting have been called for April 22 on first call and on April 23 in the second call

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

