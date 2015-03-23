FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KCI to raise capital by 41.6 mln zlotys to merge with Jupiter
March 23, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KCI to raise capital by 41.6 mln zlotys to merge with Jupiter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Kci SA :

* Says it amended at its shareholder meeting a merger plan with Jupiter SA

* Will issue 1,388,081,128 series F shares of a nominal value of 0.03 zloty per share to merge with Jupiter

* Will issue shares worth 41.6 million zlotys ($10.9 million) to the shareholders of Jupiter SA

* Taking into account KCI shares’ split agreed in 2013, the shareholders of Jupiter will receive 14 shares of KCI for every 1 share in Jupiter

* Will change its name to Gremi Inwestycje SA

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8151 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

