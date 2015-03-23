Greek finance minister cancels London trip as euro zone talks heat up

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has cancelled a planned trip to London on Tuesday, the Greek embassy said on Monday.

Varoufakis was due to talk at a conference in London and attend another couple of events but has called the trip off as crucial talks between Greece and its euro zone partners over the country’s need for financial support heat up.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet Angela Merkel in Berlin later on Monday. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)