BRIEF-Secuoya units in consortium win contract in Asturia for 1.2 mln euros
#Entertainment Production
March 24, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Secuoya units in consortium win contract in Asturia for 1.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24(Reuters) - Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :

* Said on Monday that a temporary consortium composed of B&S Broadcast Corporation SLU, Bienvenido Gil SL (Secuoya units) and Videoimagen Asturias TV SL has won a contract for operation and maintenance of technical equipment of radio and television in the Principality of Asturias

* The contract was awarded for one year with a possibility of extension for one additional year for an estimated total value of 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) (extension period included)

Source text: bit.ly/1FyiSg4

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9165 euros Gdynia Newsroom

