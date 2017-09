March 24(Reuters) - BVZ Holding AG :

* Said on Monday FY 2014 sales up by 4.9 pct to 137.0 million Swiss francs ($142 million)

* FY 2014 EBIT increased by 18.3 pct to 14.9 million francs

* FY 2014 net income at 9.6 million francs, down 20.9 pct

* To propose dividend of 11 francs per share for FY 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1C6Ihts

