FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Game Digital: weak H1 results, CFO exits
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 24, 2015 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Game Digital: weak H1 results, CFO exits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Video games retailer Game Digital poised for second-biggest one-day pct drop since listing last yr

** Stock down 6.5 pct at 243p (vs flotation price of 200p)

** Game posts 16 pct fall in H1 adjusted core profit and says Chief Financial Officer Benedict Smith will step down later this yr

** Liberum analysts say 2015 to date has been slower for the games market, with few blockbuster releases, & while this should pick up over Easter and beyond it is more cautious for the balance of the year

** broker trimms FY EBITDA forecast for co to 48.3 mln stg vs 51 mln stg, while maintaining “hold” rating (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.