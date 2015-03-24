FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
March 24, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor Materials posts Q4 EBITDA loss of DKK 3.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and body of the brief to reflect that the company proposed no dividend payment for 2014. Corrects EBITDA figures in the second bullet to a loss of 3.8 million crowns versus a profit of 2.1 million crowns a year ago.)

March 24 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q4 revenue 67.8 million Danish crowns ($9.97 million) versus 74.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 3.8 million crowns versus profit 2.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no 2014 dividend

* In 2015, expects revenue growth of around 0-5 pct and an EBITDA of 10 million - 20 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8030 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

