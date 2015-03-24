CORRECTED-BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor Materials posts Q4 EBITDA loss of DKK 3.8 mln

(Corrects headline and body of the brief to reflect that the company proposed no dividend payment for 2014. Corrects EBITDA figures in the second bullet to a loss of 3.8 million crowns versus a profit of 2.1 million crowns a year ago.)

March 24 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q4 revenue 67.8 million Danish crowns ($9.97 million) versus 74.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 3.8 million crowns versus profit 2.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no 2014 dividend

* In 2015, expects revenue growth of around 0-5 pct and an EBITDA of 10 million - 20 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8030 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)