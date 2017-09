March 24 (Reuters) - Colian Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that FY 2014 revenue was 883.8 million zlotys ($236.2 million) versus 807.7 million zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 net profit 20.8 million zlotys versus 27.4 million zlotys a year earlier

* FY 2014 operating profit 30.6 million zlotys versus 22.1 million zlotys a year earlier

Source text: bit.ly/1bpOLuR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7417 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)