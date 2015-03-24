Black box from Germanwings crash in French Alps found - minister

SEYNE-LES-ALPES, France, March 24 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Monday that one of the black boxes from the Germanwings plane that crashed in the Alps has been found.

“A black box that we found a few hours after the crash will immediately be examined to help the investigation move forward quickly,” he told reporters.

He said the crash site would be secured this evening to ensure emergency services could more easily enter the area. (Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; writing by John John Irish; editing by Mark John)