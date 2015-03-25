FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hilton Food full-year pretax profit rises 1.3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hilton Food full-year pretax profit rises 1.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc :

* FY revenue reduced by 2.3 percent to 1.099 billion stg

* Volume growth of 3.5 percent to 231,504 tonnes, with growth in the UK and Holland partly offset by continuing pressure on consumer spending in other countries

* FY pretax profit up 1.3 percent to 25.2 million stg

* 4.4 percent increase proposed in the final dividend for 2014

* In the early months of 2015 co’s operating performance has been in line with board expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
