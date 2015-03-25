BRIEF-IVS Group FY 2014 revenue up to 321.6 million euros

March 25(Reuters) - IVS Group SA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue of 321.6 million euros ($351.2 million), up 3 pct versus 2013

* FY 2014 adjusted EBITDA of 64.2 million euros, up 1 pct from 63.7 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 net profit of 1.7 million euros (after minority interests of 1.3 million euros)

* FY 2014 adjusted net profit of 4.4 million euros (after adjustments for non-recurring costs of 2.7 million euros and after minority interests of 1.3 million euros)

