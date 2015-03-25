FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-STMicroelectronics reports on dividend to be proposed to 2015 AGM
March 25, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-STMicroelectronics reports on dividend to be proposed to 2015 AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV :

* Said on Tuesday its Supervisory Board has approved the Managing Board proposal to the 2015 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders to declare this year a cash dividend of $0.40 per outstanding share of the company’s common stock

* Dividend to be distributed in quarterly installments of $0.10 in each of the second, third and fourth quarters of 2015 and first quarter of 2016 to shareholders of record at each respective date

