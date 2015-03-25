FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ARYZTA announces offering of up to 49 mln ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ARYZTA announces offering of up to 49 mln ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - ARYZTA AG :

* Said on Tuesday announced offering of up to 49 million ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises plc (Origin), by way of an accelerated book-building process to a limited number of institutional investors

* Said currently held 85.3 million shares in Origin representing c. 68.1 percent of Origin’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares)

* Said books for placing will open with immediate effect

* Said would enter into a lock-up arrangement for 120 days from the completion date of placing, subject to certain exceptions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.