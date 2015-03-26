FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bialetti Industrie FY net result swings to profit of EUR 4.1 mln, revenue up 1.4 pct
March 26, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bialetti Industrie FY net result swings to profit of EUR 4.1 mln, revenue up 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26(Reuters) - Bialetti Industrie SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY 2014 revenue of 161 million euros ($176.9 million), up 1.4 pct from 159 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 15.6 million euros, up 9 pct from 14.3 million euros in 2013

* FY 2014 net profit of 4.1 million euros versus net loss of 0.7 million euros a year ago

* ‘Looking to 2015, although there are situations of uncertainty, I am confident on the development of our potential. We will continue to vigorously pursue our strategy of development of the network of flagship stores opening this year about 34 new stores Bialetti in Italy’ said President Francesco Ranzoni

* Appoints Egidio Cozzi as general manager with immediate effect

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9101 euros Gdynia Newsroom

