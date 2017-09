March 26(Reuters) - M&C SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 net loss of 6.7 million euros ($7.36 million) versus net loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net loss due to 6.3 million euros of write-down of assets and 0.4 million euros due to operational management loss

* FY 2014 revenue of 160,000 euros versus 12,000 euros year ago

