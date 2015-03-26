BRIEF-2C Partners takes over buildings' revitalizations projects in Warsaw

March 26 (Reuters) - 2C Partners SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed four agreements to buy stake and rights and obligations of four companies

* Agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in Magmillon-OT Sp. z o.o., from Magmillon Sp. z o.o.

* Agreed to buy rights and obligations of one limited partner for 1,000 zlotys ($270), rights and obligations of second limited partner for 224,986 zlotys and rights and obligations of third limited partner for 224,986 zlotys in Magmillon-OT Sp. z o.o. I SK (Magmillon-OT 1)

* Following the agreement, company is a limited partner and shareholder of Magmillon-OT 1 with a total input of 601,000 zlotys

* Agreed to buy rights and obligations of one limited partner for 1,000 zlotys and rights and obligations of second limited partner for 170,301 zlotys in Magmillon-OT Sp. z o.o. WKII SK (Magmillon-OT WKII)

* Following the agreement, company is a limited partner and shareholder of Magmillon-OT WKII with a total input of 162,000 zlotys

* Both Magmillon-OT 1 and Magmillon-OT WKII are special purpose companies established for definite period of time, until Jan. 20, 2016

* Agreed to buy rights and obligations of a limited partner for 1,000 zlotys in Magmillon-OT Sp. z o.o. WKIII (Magmillon-OT WKIII), which results in company being a limited partner and shareholder of Magmillon-OT WKIII with a total input of 1,000 zlotys

* Magmillon-OT WKIII was established for definite period of time of four years

* All four agreements were conducted in order to take control over the revitalization projects of residential buildings located at Kamionkowska 29 and Czerniakowska 178 streets, in Warsaw, Poland

