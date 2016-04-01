FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital ends investment in electronics company
April 1, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Athos Venture Capital ends investment in electronics company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet in body text to say that sale had negative impact on its assets, adds name of sold company and deal value in first bullet. Company corrects its own statement.)

April 1 (Reuters) - Athos Venture Capital SA (formerly Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA) :

* Says it sold shares of company active in electronics business, Sunex SA for about 4.5 million zlotys ($1.21 million)

* Informs that despite receiving about 0.4 mln zloty profit from the sale, this transaction had a negative impact on the company’s assets overall due to the overestimation of the sold assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7123 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

