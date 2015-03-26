FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-POLIS Immobilien sees lower FFO in FY 2015
March 26, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-POLIS Immobilien sees lower FFO in FY 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26(Reuters) - POLIS Immobilien AG :

* FY 2015 FFO will be around 2.8 million euros ($3 million) lower than in 2014 due to increased renovation and maintenance expenses

* FY 2015 EBT, disregarding further valuation effects from interest rate swaps, is expected to be just above 7.0 million euros

* FY 2015 cash from operating activities will be down on the previous year, at a figure just above 9.0 million euros

Source text - bit.ly/1GrcR41

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9061 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
