BRIEF-POLIS Immobilien sees lower FFO in FY 2015

March 26(Reuters) - POLIS Immobilien AG :

* FY 2015 FFO will be around 2.8 million euros ($3 million) lower than in 2014 due to increased renovation and maintenance expenses

* FY 2015 EBT, disregarding further valuation effects from interest rate swaps, is expected to be just above 7.0 million euros

* FY 2015 cash from operating activities will be down on the previous year, at a figure just above 9.0 million euros

