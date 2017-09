March 26(Reuters) - init innovation in traffic systems AG :

* Anticipates successful year in 2015

* Sees FY 2015 revenues of between 104 million euros ($114 million) and 110 million euros at almost unchanged margins

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT between 17 million euros and 19 million euros

