New Issue- AG Insurance prices 400 mln euro 2047 bond
March 26, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

New Issue- AG Insurance prices 400 mln euro 2047 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower AG Insurance

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 30,2047

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.384

Reoffer yield 3.561 pct

Spread 287.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 332.9 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025 DBR

Payment Date March 31,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (B&D), HSBC & JP Morgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux Listing

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English law

ISIN BE6277215545

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
