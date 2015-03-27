FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mobile Partner plans to buyback 102,000,000 series D shares
March 27, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mobile Partner plans to buyback 102,000,000 series D shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Mobile Partner SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders resolved to authorize and oblige the company’s management board to conduct a share buyback of 102,000,000 series D shares of the company for retirement

* Total proceeds allocated for buyback amount to no more than 19.5 million zlotys ($5.2 million)

* The authorization to acquire own shares expires on April 30

* The price is 0.19 zloty per share

$1 = 3.7560 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

