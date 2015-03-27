FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego ends investment in WIG20 company
March 27, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego ends investment in WIG20 company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27(Reuters) - Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego SA :

* Said on Thursday that it sold shares in company listed on WIG20 index of the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Disinvestment was made with a loss of about 1 percent

* Decision of disinvestment was made after the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) announced on March 24 that banks which were giving mortgages in Swiss francs shall not pay FY 2014 dividend

* Plans no further investments in banking sector

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

