BRIEF-Digital Magics signs partnership with TAG and TIP, reports FY 2014 EBITDA up at 127,000 euros

March 27(Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it signed a partnership agreement with Talent Garden (TAG) and Tamburi Investment Partners (TIP)

* It acquired 10 pct of TAG, with possibility to increase its total stake to 28 pct, with the aim to support its international development focusing opening 50 new campus in Europe by 2018

* Digital Magics and its subsidiaries will have access to the TAG network in each local office and will activate jointly incubation services and ‘Open Innovation’ program

* TIP will increase its share in Digital Magics through the subscription of a capital increase

* Reported FY 2014 revenue of 2.4 million euros ($2.61 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA of 127,000 euros versus 8,000 euros in 2013

* FY 2014 net loss of 921,856 euros versus net loss of 807,617 euros year ago

* Said will call for shareholders meeting to approve a capital increase of 4.9 million euros

* TIP will sign up to capital increase in amount of 2 million euros and additionally of 0.5 million euros in form of a guarantee to enforce the possible unsubscribed shares

