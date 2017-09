March 27 (Reuters) - Dalet SA :

* Reported on Thursday Sveriges Radio AB/Swedish Radio (SR) is to base its Newsroom computer system (NRCS) on Dalet News Suite

* Installation features Dalet NRCS story-centric tools and Dalet On-the-Go, a mobile application designed to keep field journalists fully connected to the newsroom

Source text: bit.ly/1BPwc8z

Further company coverage: [DALE.PA>]