Investors look past EM concerns

NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - Looming US rate hikes are threatening to re-price EM credit risk, but investors are largely shunning the gloomier predictions for an asset class that may still prove more resilient than some think.

Positive technicals, stronger fundamentals than years past, as well as the counterbalance of quantitative easing in Japan and Europe all mean that emerging markets can better withstand the withdrawal of the Fed-induced liquidity - a major prop for the asset class over the past few years.

“Rates may go up but this is not a crisis environment,” said Paolo Valle, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management, which manages some US$4bn in EM assets.

Yet, with a reversal of US monetary policy as close as a few months away, a growing chorus of voices - including those of IMF chief Christine Lagarde and former Fed official Richard Fisher - are expressing concerns about the systemic risks embedded in a US$3trn EM bond market.

Some think the market has grown too far, too fast, thanks to a borrowing spree generated by a loose US monetary policy. And warnings abound that this is just the start of a more fundamental re-pricing of risk in the asset class already suffering from slower growth, FX volatility, weakening commodity prices and rising political risks.

Comparisons with 2002, when left-wing candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became the Brazilian President, are already being made. That was when the Real reached close to 4 against the dollar and the stripped spread on JP Morgan’s EMBI Global Diversified blew out to about 850bp.

“With commodity prices down we are seeing some issues that haven’t surfaced for some time. If you look at pricing history you have to go back to 2002 to capture where we may end up,” said one veteran trader.

While the Real is one of several EM currencies struggling against a resurgent dollar, albeit some of the steam has been taken out of the greenback since this month’s FOMC, other data suggest the market is very different to 2002.

At around 360bp over, the EMBI Global Diversified is still a giant leap away from the 850bp spread seen 13 years ago, and many think fears of a full fledge selloff are overblown.

“While it is difficult to quantify, I don’t believe spreads would widen anywhere near 850bp,” said Jack Deino, head of emerging market portfolio management and senior portfolio manager at Invesco. “Relative to 2002, EM are supported by significantly improved sovereign credit metrics and more flexible balance sheets that allow for adjustment.”

SOLID FOOTING

The market may not have fully priced in the risks of oil and currency declines, and could still face severe price dislocations in what remains a highly illiquid market, but EM stands on more solid footing than years past.

Corporate leverage is comparatively low, local capital markets are deeper, reserves are higher and few countries adhere to the fixed exchange rates that led to the defaults of the 1990s and early 2000s.

And while the US$460bn in coupon and amortisation payments this year are a risk for issuers confronting tougher market conditions, that money is likely to be recycled into EM debt at a time when supply has diminished in the primary.

For now, however, investors are largely keeping their powder dry.

“Everyone will wait for the Fed to make the first move and the market will have to decide on the level of intensity and whether or not there will be some reallocations,” said Sergei Strigo, head of emerging market debt and currency at Amundi.

Indeed, valuations may still not be as compelling as they first appear.

Over the last five years, buyers have usually stepped in when the JP Morgan EMBI Global Index moves above 400bp market - essentially where it is now - but some analysts think that such logic may need a rethink in light of the volatile backdrop for EM.

“If you have Chinese growth in the 4% to 5% area rather than 8%-9% and oil stays at around US$50 a barrel, it may mean we would have to revisit that narrow stretch of valuations,” Michael Roche, EM fixed-income analyst at the Seaport Group.

Many accounts hardly see the asset class as a screaming buy at this stage - even with the EMBI Global and JP Morgan’s Corporate Emerging Markets Index (CEMBI) trading near recent wides.

“Short term it is difficult to see triggers for meaningful spread tightening,” said Strigo. “It is a medium-term carry story where you receive 200bp if you are comfortable with the rating versus US and European peers.”

Such carry arguments largely apply to insurance companies less concerned with daily market fluctuations and focused on how bond portfolios will eventually meet claims on long-term liabilities.

It is a different story, however, for total return investors such as mutual funds which are required to beat their chests over market performance each month. On that basis, EM have put in relatively poor performance versus their US peers.

According to broker CRT Capital Group, year-to-date returns on EM high-grade corporates have been 1.5% versus 2.3% on US high-grade corporates. Over the same period, EM high-yield corporates versus US peers are running neck and neck at 2.2%.

“If you are a total return investor, you don’t get near-term satisfaction [in EM],” said Peter Lannigan, head of EM strategy at CRT.

ECB TO THE RESCUE

However, pessimistic views among US accounts may be mitigated by continued monetary loosening at the Bank of Japan and the ECB. The reasons for investing in EM are increasingly compelling for European investors which, unlike US accounts, are not faced by the prospect of higher rates.

Not only are they on the hunt for yield as the ECB starts its own quantitative easing programme, but the euro is also sinking against the dollar, making both dollar assets and even local currency plays appealing.

“EM provides a 6% pick-up to European government markets,” said Alex Kozhemiakin, managing director and emerging markets debt team leader at investment management firm Standish. “We are seeing a cautious attitude but long-term investors are starting to dip their toes in the water.” (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Sudip Roy and Shankar Ramakrishnan)