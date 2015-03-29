FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch govt: IPO possible for ABN Amro after executives concede on pay
March 29, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch govt: IPO possible for ABN Amro after executives concede on pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - The Dutch government will again consider an initial public offering of shares for ABN Amro after managers agreed to forego a pay raise, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Sunday.

In remarks confirmed by spokeswoman Geertje Janssen, Dijsselbloem said he “welcomed” the decision by the managers to give up their pay increase.

“After completing discussion with Parliament, the Cabinet will again discuss the launch of the proposed stock market listing,” Dijsselbloem said.

On Friday, Dijsselbloem had postponed movement toward an IPO due to widespread disapproval of the pay increase for managers proposed by the company’s board.

ABN Amro was nationalized during the 2008 financial crisis in a bailout that cost taxpayers billions of euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
