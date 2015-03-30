FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ESI Group to acquire Civitec
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 30, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ESI Group to acquire Civitec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - ESI Group SA :

* Said on Saturday it is to acquire Civitec

* After finalization of the full operation, which is being financed by the Group`s credit facilities, ESI Group will own 80 pct of the company`s capital

* Civitec is a spin-off of IFSTTAR, the French Institute of Science, Transport Technology and Network Development which until recently was its main shareholder

* Acquisition gives ESI Group access to the advanced driver assistance system market

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.