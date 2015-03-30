BRIEF-Rostelecom preliminarily approves acquisition of Freshtel

March 30 (Reuters) - Rostelecom OJSC :

* Says preliminarily approves participation in Freshtel group by acquisition of 100 pct stakes in Interproekt LLC, Orion LLC, Progress LLC and Stolitsa LLC

* Says initial price for Freshtel is up to 210 million roubles ($3.61 million), which can be increased by additional payment of up to 670 million roubles

* Due to changes in macroeconomic situation, as well as Freshtel's financial and economic status it intends to hold talks with Vneshekonombank (VEB) on financial support for the project Source text - bit.ly/1BIUaU3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.2450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)