BRIEF-Rostelecom preliminarily approves acquisition of Freshtel
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 30, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rostelecom preliminarily approves acquisition of Freshtel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Rostelecom OJSC :

* Says preliminarily approves participation in Freshtel group by acquisition of 100 pct stakes in Interproekt LLC, Orion LLC, Progress LLC and Stolitsa LLC

* Says initial price for Freshtel is up to 210 million roubles ($3.61 million), which can be increased by additional payment of up to 670 million roubles

* Due to changes in macroeconomic situation, as well as Freshtel's financial and economic status it intends to hold talks with Vneshekonombank (VEB) on financial support for the project Source text - bit.ly/1BIUaU3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.2450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

